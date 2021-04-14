Malaika Arora poses with engagement ring; fans congratulate actress and beau Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Ever since Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship official, the couple has been treating fans with romantic pictures of themselves on Instagram. From secret holidays to partying together, Malaika and Arjun set the bar high when it comes to couple goals.

And, now, Malaika Arora’s latest Instagram has raised many eyebrows. Wondering what it is? It’s all about engagement ring! Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Malaika dropped a picture where the diva was seen flaunting the sparkling diamond finger ring. “How dreamy is this Ring, love love love it Happiness Starts Here!!! Checkout @ornaz_com If you’re planning to pop the question for the love of your life, their Engagement Rings are absolutely gorgeous. You can get your Ring customized too, isn’t it amazing? Swipe left to see the details of my ring,” she wrote.

While the actress did not mention anything about getting engaged in the post, fans are wondering if boyfriend Arjun Kapoor gifted the ring to her.

A user dropped a congratulatory comment on the post writing, “Congratulations. Looking very gorgeous as always @malaikaaroraofficial ma’am and Best of luck for your future with @arjunkapoor sir.”

“bhai, bhabi ka cryptic message samjho yaar humse bhi abb aur nahi ho rahaaaa #arjunputaringonit (understand her cryptic message we can’t wait further #arjunputaringonit)” while one wrote, “When is he going to pop the question?” wrote another fan.

It was only on 26th June in 2019 when the two for the first time came together in a picture on social media confirming their relationship and have been inseparable since then. The two are enjoying their time together and often treat fans with mushy pictures of them together.