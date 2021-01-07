Malaika Arora recalls days when she could rock the bangs

Mumbai, Jan 7 : Malaika Arora on Thursday posted a monochrome image from the days when she could rock the bang look. In the picture posted on Instagram, Malaika poses with a mic, acing the bang hairstyle.

“The days when I could rock my bangs n in my head think am a rock star …. #throwbackthursday #fakemike pic @farrokhchothia,” Malaika wrote with the picture.

Earlier this month, Malaika made her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram with a loved-up picture. She started the New Year with a picture with Arjun.

“It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day , it’s a new year ….. 2021 #eternallygrateful,” she captioned the image on Instagram.

In the image, Malaika has her arm on Arjun’s shoulder. She is seen in a shimmery pantsuit while Arjun is seen in a vibrant shirt with brown pants.

While Arjun and Malaika have not denied their relationship, they don’t post many photos together on the internet.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.