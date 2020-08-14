Malaika Arora shares glimpse of yoga session with pet Casper

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Friday shared a glimpse of her yoga session with her pet dog – Casper.

“Casper saying- hey! U said yoga is relaxing, so that’s what am doing…,” wrote Malaika as she shared a picture on Instagram while she practices yoga at her home with her furry friend.

In the picture shared by the fitness enthusiast, Malaika is seen performing yoga as she lies with a yoga mat and bends her body backwards, holding her feet with hands. As Malaika nails the posture, her pet Casper is seen stretching on the yoga mat and looking at her.

“why u twisted that way!? Let me teach u.#casper#CanineGyaan,” wrote Arora as she penned the conversation with her cute pet.

With the post hitting Instagram, celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and 33 thousand fans liked the post by Arora.

Sister Amrita also showered her love to the pet in the comments section and wrote, “My caspuuuuu.”

Of late, the mother of one has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Malaika Arora took inspiration from the 2020 challenge and shared quirky a collage eating doughnuts.

Source: ANI