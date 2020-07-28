Malaika Arora shows how to wear a mask correctly

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 2:52 am IST

Mumbai, July 28 : Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has given a tutorial on social media on how to wear a mask correctly.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures of herself showing the right way a mask is worn. The first picture shows Malaika’s nose and mouth properly covered with the mask. Over the picture a right tick mark is made.

Showing how not to wear a mask, Malaika in one image has her nose out of the mask, while in another image her mask is on her chin exposing her mouth and nose.

“Please wear a mask n wear it the correct way . Protect urself and others,” she wrote alongside the image.

Malaika recently stepped out for shooting amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. She took to social media and posted her experience of resuming work after four months of lockdown.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
