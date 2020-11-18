Malaika posts pic of her time in Dharamshala

News Desk 1Published: 18th November 2020 7:14 am IST
Dharamshala, Nov 17 : Malaika Arora is having a great time in the scenic Himachal Pradesh hill town, where her beau Arjun Kapoor is shooting for Bhoot Police along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Actress Kareena Kapoor and her son, Taimur, have also accompanied Saif for the shoot, and it seems they are leaving no chance to explore the hills in their free time.

On Tuesday, they paid visit to one of the most popular cafes in Dharamshala.

Sharing a glimpse from their afternoon getaway, Malaika posted a picture of her soaking in the winter sun along with Kareena and little Taimur.

“Mountain bliss #timtim @kareenakapoorkhan #dharamshala,” she wrote.

She also shared a couple of other photos from the book cafe on her Instagram story.

Arjun, too, posted a few pictures on Instagram Story. In one of the images, we can see Malaika flaunting her hair bun.

“Check her out,” he captioned the post.

A video has also been doing the rounds on the internet where Kareena, Saif, Malaika , Arjun and Taimur can be seen taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala.

“No Photo”, Taimur can be heard saying to the people who were clicking pictures and videos.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

