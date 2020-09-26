Malaria cases likely to be registered in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. Taraka Rama Rao on Saturday released a book on the analysis of dengue and other insect-borne diseases in the city. KTR along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, City Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar today unveiled a book prepared by Ayyadevara Roshan Chandra describing dengue, malaria and other insect-borne diseases at the GHMC headquarters.

The book describes how many dengue cases are going to be reported in the city until the year 2025. The book even states that the Malaria cases are likely to be registered and the book has the steps to take control which are explained in advance through software and code. Diseases caused by horseshoe in the Musi River, ponds, and diseases caused by water storage in homes have been described in the book.

Minister KTR along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan Rao releasing the book on analysis of dengue and other insect-borne diseases on Saturday at GHMC headquarters.

Minister KTR congratulated the author of the book and explained to the officials that the book would be used to prepare a plan for the coming years.

Further, State Health Minister Eatala Rajender appealed to the citizens to maintain personal hygiene and keep surroundings neat and clean, he said. “All precautions need to be adopted to contain and control Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya and other vector borne diseases.

Further the minister said, to contain the mosquito menace, the citizens should ensure that there should not be any water stagnation points.

He informed that the Dengue, malaria, Chikungunya is less when compared to last year.

The Entomology Wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is geared up to combat Dengue, Malaria, and other vector-borne diseases in the city. The wing has made plans to prevent all disease and claims to stop the mosquito menace in GHMC limits.

GHMC conducts awareness pogrammes on how to contain vector-borne diseases in localities.

An official from Entomology Wing said, “There will be a total of 2,412 entomology workers for anti-larval operations. The entomology wing will release a Gambusia fish which is a biological control for diseases the fish will eat the larva.”