Malayalam actor Asif Ali gets UAE golden visa

Abu Dhabi: Malayalam actor Asif Ali is the latest Indian personality to be honoured with a UAE golden visa.

Asif and his family has been granted a 10-year golden visa at a ceremony at the Dubai residence and immigration department headquarters on Monday.

Ali took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to Dubai government for awarding him the golden visa.

Expressing his happiness, Asif Ali wrote, “Extremely thankful for giving me this prestigious honour. Dubai has always been like a second home to us Indians, esp malayalees.”

“I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makhtoum and the visionary leaders of this wonderful country for always encouraging and recognising the hardwork and talent of artists like us. This is indeed a huge motivation,”he adds.

He also said that he has always admired the way the country has blossomed and now feels even more connected to UAE.”

Asif Ali joined list of actors like—Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nyla Usha, Mithun Ramesh, Tovino Thomas, Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan and Asha Sharath from Malayalam receiving a golden visa.

Asif is a popular Malayalam actor, he made his film debut in 2009 with “Ritu” — and has never looked back. He went to do films like, “Apoorvaragam,” “Traffic,” “Salt N’ Pepper Ozhimuri,” “Honey Bee,” “Anuraga Karikkin Vellam,” “Sunday Holiday Btech,” and “Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.”

The UAE golden visa is issued to individuals who have made outstanding contributions in various fields.

The golden visa was created by the UAE government in 2019 which allows foreigners to live, work and study in the country without the need of a national sponsor and allows the same with 100 per cent ownership of their business on the UAE mainland.

The visas are valid for 5 or 10 years and are automatically renewed.