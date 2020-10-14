Malayalam comedy ‘Halal Love Story’ about a religious group out making a film

Mumbai, Oct 13 : The upcoming Malayalam film, Halal Love Story, is about the co-existence of two sets of diverse people portrayed in a humorous way, says director Zakariya Mohammed.

The filmmaker says there is a film within the film, and the idea is to give a different perspective of what it is to work in a film.

“‘Halal Love Story’ is about a group of religious people who decide to make a film. They are film enthusiasts and are involved in other art forms like drama, street plays, but now aspire to make a movie that adheres to their religious or social restrictions,” said Zakariya.

“It is a film about the co-existence of two sets of diverse people, and we tell the story in a humorous way,” he added about the comedy drama that stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Grace Antony, Parvathy and Soubin Shahir.

The film will stream from October 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

