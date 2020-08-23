Malayalam star Tovino Thomas, ‘workout partner’ dad flaunt muscle power

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 22 : Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has raised the bar on father-son fitness goals.

Tovino took to Instagram and he posted a shirtless picture of his father, Ellikkal Thomas, and him, where both flaunt impressive muscle power.

The “Mayanadhi” actor also shared that his father has been into fitness more than ever after getting a pacemaker four years ago.

“My dad. Guide. Advisor. Motivator. Decision maker. And workout partner. #fathergoals. The extra muscle on his left upper chest is a pacemaker fixed in 2016, but since then he has been into fitness more than ever! #fatherscores,” Tovino captioned the image.

Tovino was last seen in the Malayalam mystery thriller, “Forensic”, which released in February. The film co-stars Mamta Mohandas, Reba Monica John, Renji Panicker, Dhanesh Anand and Saiju Kurup.

Source: IANS

