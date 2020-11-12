Malaysia reports 919 more COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysia reported 919 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, bringing the national total to 43,791.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said at a press briefing that three of the new cases are imported and 916 are local transmissions. The majority of new cases are from the eastern state of Sabah, with 318 of the new cases reported in there.

One more death has been reported, bringing the death toll to 303.

Another 996 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 32,069, or 73.2 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 11,419 active cases, 92 are being held in intensive care and 35 of those need assisted breathing.

