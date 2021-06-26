Malkajigiri MP Revanth Reddy appointed new Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad: Several months after Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned from the post, the Congress party on Saturday appointed Malkajigiri MP, A Revanth Reddy as the new president for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

A two-time MLA from Kodangal and a former working president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Revanth Reddy joined the Congress in 2018.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had resigned after the Congress party faced a debacle at the GHMC elections in December 2020. The party had managed to win only two wards then. Uttam Kumar has been holding the PCC chief post since February 2015.

In a statement, All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal said Sonia Gandhi also appointed five working presidents for the TPCC – Md Azharuddin, Dr J Geetha Reddy, M Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy and B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Besides, the party-appointed 10 senior vice-presidents for the TPCC – Sambani Chandrasekhar, Damodar Reddy, Mallu Ravi, Podem Veeraiah, Suresh Shetkar, Vem Narender Reddy, Ramesh Mudiraj, G Niranjan, T Kumar Rao and Javed Ameer.

Former MP from Nizamabad Madhu Yashki Goud has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC campaign committee and Syed Azmatullah Hussaini as its convenor.

Former deputy chief minister Damodar Rajanarasimha has been appointed as the chairman of the TPCC election management committee and Alleti Maheshwar Reddy as the chairman of the AICC programme implementation committee

“The party wholeheartedly appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president N Uttam Reddy and outgoing working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Jetti Kusuma Kumar,” the AICC statement said.