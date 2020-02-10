Mamata attacks Centre for slapping PSA on Mehbooba, Omar

A+ A-

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed sadness over slapping of the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, saying “they are getting ill-treatment”.

“Very sad case, the slapping of PSA on Omar, Mehbooba. I am really sorry for that. I am shocked. They are two very senior politicians. And how they are getting ill-treatment. It’s a shame for all of us,” Banerjee told media persons here.

The PSA was slapped on Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on February 7.

The dossier citing grounds for slapping the PSA on Mehbooba Mufti says she is known as hard-headed scheming person and for actions like glorifying militants in her speeches and creating fears among the majority population, based on cheap politics.

The dossier providing grounds for booking Omar Abdullah states that the capacity of the former Chief Minister to influence people for any cause can be gauged from the fact that he was able to convince his electorate to come out and vote in huge numbers even during peak militancy and poll boycotts.