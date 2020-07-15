Mamata calls cabinet meet to review Covid-19 crisis

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting with her cabinet colleagues on Wednesday to review the state-wide Covid-19 situation. The meeting is scheduled to be held at the state secretariat Nabanno at around 3 p.m.

According to sources, the CM would also hold a meeting with all district magistrates, police superintendents and the state’s largest civic body Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials through a video conference to take stock of the pandemic.

The Covid situation has further deteriorated in the state with the total number of containment zones expected to climb from 512 to 605, as per Covid bulletin released on Tuesday.

Sources in he state health department on Tuesday said that at least 24 people died due to Covid-19 across the state in the past 24-hours. With this, the total number of Covid affected patients in Bengal rose to 32,834 till July 14.

The state administration also decided to increase the complete lockdown period in all Covid containment zones across the state for three more days. The lockdown will continue till Sunday.

In Kolkata’s adjoining Barasat locality, a complete lockdown will be observed for next seven days from Thursday in the wake of increasing Corona cases. Everything will remain closed except for the shops selling essential items and that too from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, sources said.

Source: IANS