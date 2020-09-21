Mamata calls for protests against BJP govt over farm bill issue

Kolkata, Sep 21 : A day after the suspension of eight MPs who fought to protect the interests of farmers in Parliament, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre saying that the Trinamool Congress would hit the road from tomorrow in protest of the “undemocratic” move and urged people from across the sections to join the movement.

The CM said that all opposition parties should come together and fight these anti-farmer bills.

“The Centre has done nothing to control the price rise of essential commodities. These bills will lead to severe food crisis… At a time when the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre is trying to create famine through these farm bills,” Banerjee told a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanno here.

Earlier, the CM also came down heavily on the BJP government protesting against its ‘undemocratic norms and principles’ of functioning.

“Suspension of the eight MPs who fought to protect farmers’ interests is unfortunate and reflective of this autocratic Government’s mindset that doesn’t respect democratic norms and principles,” she tweeted this morning.

Eight opposition members, including Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha this morning for the rest of the session over unprecedented chaos in the Upper House during the passing of controversial farm bills on Sunday.

Besides O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’s Rajeev Satav and CPI-M’s KK Ragesh, were told they had displayed “unruly behaviour especially with the Chair and gross disorderly conduct”.

“We won’t bow down and we will fight this fascist Government in Parliament and on the streets,” the Trinamool supremo said, accusing the BJP of killing democracy in the country.

She said that Trinamool Congress’ women cell, led by Chandrima Bhattacharya, would stage a sit-in demonstration with limited members, keeping in mind the Covid-19 safety guidelines. She said that yesterday’s incident would be marked as “black Sunday” in the history of Parliament.

“This government has failed to perform. Economy has been in a really bad shape. The states are not getting their GST dues. We have not received anything for the Amphan relief, except for Rs.1,000 crores. This BJP government should go,” Banerjee said, pointing that her party would spearhead the protest against the BJP government on a sustained basis in coordination with all opposition political parties in the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.