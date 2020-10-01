Mamata condemns Hathras gang rape, terms it barbaric and shameful

Kolkata, Oct 1 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock at the Hathras gang rape and murder, dubbing it a ‘barbaric and shameful’ incident.

“I have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family,” Banerjee tweeted.

On the alleged forceful cremation of the victim by the police, the Chief Minister said that it actually exposed ‘those who use slogans and lofty promises for votes.’

“More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans and lofty promises for votes,” Banerjee said.

The Trinamool supremo’s reaction came amid outrage in the country over the gang rape and murder of the young woman in Uttar Pradesh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.