Mamata condemns Hathras gang rape, terms it barbaric and shameful

By News Desk 1Published: 1st October 2020 3:32 pm IST
Mamata condemns Hathras gang rape, terms it barbaric and shameful

Kolkata, Oct 1 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed shock at the Hathras gang rape and murder, dubbing it a ‘barbaric and shameful’ incident.

“I have no words to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family,” Banerjee tweeted.

On the alleged forceful cremation of the victim by the police, the Chief Minister said that it actually exposed ‘those who use slogans and lofty promises for votes.’

“More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family’s presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans and lofty promises for votes,” Banerjee said.

READ:  AIFF's three-day international virtual coaching conference begins

The Trinamool supremo’s reaction came amid outrage in the country over the gang rape and murder of the young woman in Uttar Pradesh.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 1st October 2020 3:32 pm IST
Back to top button