Mamata, Dhankhar hold one-on-one at Raj Bhawan

A+ A-

Kolkata: Amid continuous stream of confrontations between West Bengal government and the Raj Bhawan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on state governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour long one-on-one meeting with him.

Soon after the meeting, Dhankhar came out with a tweet, calling the interaction “extremely satisfying”, tagging the chief minister.

“Had an extremely satisfying an hour long interaction with Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee at Raj Bhawan @MamataOfficial”, said Dhankhar on his social media handle.

This was the first formal one-on-one between Banerjee and Dhankhar after the latter arrived in the state late July last year to take over his gubernatorial responsibility.

However, there were no details available so far on the issues discussed by the two.

Dhankhar has got into a series of confrontations with the Banerjee government on issues like law and order, education, health and other legislative and administrative matters. He has repeatedly complained that the government including chief minister Mamata Banerjee has not shown him due courtesy.