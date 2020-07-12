Mamata wishes Amitabh Bachchan speedy recovery

By Qayam Published: July 12, 2020, 9:27 am IST
mamata banerjee
Photo: IANS

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed concern following hospitalisation of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Expressing her sadness on hearing the news, Banerjee, who shares a great rapport with Bachchan, prayed for his speedy recovery.

“Extremely saddened to hear the news of Shri #AmitabhBachchan Ji testing COVID Positive. Praying for his strength & speedy recovery. Sr Bachchan please get well soon,” Banerjee tweeted.

The 77-year-old actor on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and got himself admitted in the isolation ward of Mumbai-based Nanavati hospital.

Source: IANS
Categories
India
Tags
