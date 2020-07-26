Man accused in double-murder case arrested in Mathura

26th July 2020
Mathura: An accused in a double-murder case, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on him, was arrested on Saturday from Generalganj area of Mathura, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, Sanjay Chaurasia was nabbed on Saturday. He is one of the prime accused in a double-murder that happened over a month ago, SP City Uday Shankar Singh said.

A pistol and two cartridges were seized from him, police said.

With his arrest, two accused in the murder case have been nabbed and a hunt for the third was underway, they said.

Source: PTI
