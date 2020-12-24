Man arrested at Chennai airport for smuggling in gold

Chennai, Dec 24 : One person was arrested at Chennai airport on Thursday for trying to smuggle in gold past worth Rs 50.54 lakh, the Customs said.

Based on intelligence, Syed Imran Ahamed, 28, of Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore, arrived from Dubai on an Indigo flight and was intercepted at exit, said Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport in a statement.

“On personal search, four bundles of gold paste weighing 1,068 grams were recovered which were concealed in the rectum. On extraction, 980 grams of gold valued at Rs 50.54 lakh was recovered and seized under the Customs Act. He was arrested,” the statement said.

