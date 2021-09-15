Man arrested for cheating American Express of Rs 7 crore

Hyderabad: In connection with bank fraud, a 39-year-old accused was arrested for misappropriating around seven crore rupees and cheating the American Express Banking Corporation.

The accused Mohan Kotilingam Uddanda worked as an assistant manager of Invesco (India) Private Limited for 10 years and benefitted from an agreement between American Express and his company wherein it was agreed to provide corporate cards to Invesco employees.

The card limit was set to Rs 5 lakh and was meant to be used for domestic, international, and official expenses alone. It was also clear that the employee had to repay any amount used. However, after his resignation in 2021, the accused did not return the American Express card. With intent to defraud the company, he changed his mobile number linked with the card and continued to use the same.

The accused then visited Goa where a co-accused (friend of Mohan) presented 14 cheques of different banks at Kolkata as repayments for used withdrawals of the corporate cards for an amount of nearly Rs 7 crores and misappropriated the amount and cheated the American Express Banking Corporation for which they registered the FIR.

The accused Mohan Kotilingam Uddanda was subsequently arrested on September 13 by officials of the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad and was produced for judicial remand before the court.