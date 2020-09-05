Man arrested for duping people in name of Ram Mandir construction

Meerut: One person has been nabbed for fraudulently taking money from people in the name of constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to police”>Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Sahani on Saturday.

The accused, Narendra Rana, had printed fake receipts in the name of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been entrusted with the duty of constructing the temple in Ayodhya, and was using them to dupe people.

According to reports, he had opened his office in the Jagriti Vihar area, from where he was managing the entire operation.

“In the Medical Police Station, a complaint had been received based on which Narendra Rana was nabbed. He had printed receipts on the name of the Ram Mandir Trust and based on it he was taking money from people,” Sahani told ANI here.

“We have recovered a large number of printed receipts and are also looking for other evidence,” he added.

The official said the number of people duped and the amount of money, which the accused had amassed will be found out in due course.