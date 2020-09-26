Man arrested for manufacturing fake COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A man was arrested in Odisha’s Bargarh district on charges of manufacturing a dubious vaccine for Covid-19, said an official on Saturday.

The authorities conducted a raid and busted a fake Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing unit at Rushuda village under the Bheden Police Station in Bargarh on Friday.

They seized several vials labelled as Covid-19 vaccine, some powder and chemical materials from his possession.

Surprisingly, the 32-year-old accused Prahallad Bisi has only studied up to Class VII.

“After getting information, we raided the unit and found Bisi preparing a large quantity of fake Covid-19 vaccines. All the fake vaccines with a sticker of Covid-19 have been seized,” said Bargarh drug inspector Sasmita Dehury.

The counterfeit drug was to be supplied to the open market as Covid-19 vaccine, she said.

