Banda: A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl in the Marka area here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on November 3 when the girl was alone at her house and her family had gone to the field, they said.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday in this regard, following which the accused was arrested, police said, adding that an investigation into the matter is underway.

Source: PTI