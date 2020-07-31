Man arrested for raping, killing 8-yr-old girl in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

Posted By Qayam Published: 31st July 2020 12:19 pm IST
arrested

Muzaffarnagar: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangulated to death by a man in a village of Muzaffarnagar district, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Friday.

On the complaint from the girl’s family about her going missing, a search operation was initiated and her body was recovered from a sugarcane field.

During investigation, 22-year-old Sunil Kumar was arrested on Friday for his alleged involvement in the crime, Deputy SP Ashish Pratap said.

The police officer said that during questioning, Kumar confessed that he had taken the raped the girl on Thursday night, then strangulated her to death and dumped her body in the sugarcane field.

Source: PTI
Categories
CrimeCrime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close