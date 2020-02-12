Man arrested for harassing a girl

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Cyber crime police of CCS arrested Bhaskar (35), a native of Jangaon on the charge of harassing a girl.

On 2nd September 2019, a girl has lodged a complaint with the police that she received a telephone call on her cell phone and also video calls through WhatsApp but she did not receive them.

Later, the accused started sending blasphemous messages and objectionable videos. However, the girl deleted all such calls.

According to the report of the police, the accused used to contact many girls to elicit details from various websites. He then used to get their photographs and used to send naked photos and objectionable messages.

It is reported that the accused was an employee working in a Govt. sponsored NGO. He used to contact the girls in connection with getting loans sanctioned. He used to harass the girls later.

It has come to be known that the accused was sentenced two years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2000 was also imposed by JFCM court Jangaon earlier.

The arrest was conducted under the supervision of herpector of police, Mr. N. Mohan Rao under the supervision of ACP, Mr. KVM Prasad.