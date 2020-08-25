Man arrested in Delhi for occupying vacant land with forged papers

New Delhi: A 65-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly cheating people after occupying their vacant land using forged documents, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Abhay Veer Batra, a resident of Hari Nagar, was previously involved in 17 cases of cheating and forgery registered in different police stations across Delhi, they said.

Batra, along with his associates, would illegally grab a plot of land using forged documents. They would then either sell it or put pressure on the real owners to extort a huge sum of money from them.

The matter came to light on August 11 after one Kishore Chand Agarwal complained to Dwarka North police station that his vacant plot of land at Sector-13 was occupied by Batra using forged documents, police said.

Agarwal had got to know from a few brokers areas that some people were seeking to either sell or illegally occupy his property, they said.

According to the complainant, when he visited his property on August 5, he saw bricks and sand at the periphery of his piece of land and later got to know that Batra was claiming himself to be its owner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) RP Meena said that based on the complaint, an enquiry was conducted and a case registered at Dwarka North police station.

During the investigation, both Agarwal and Batra produced documents claiming ownership of the land, the officer said.

However, Batra’s documents were found to be forged following which he was arrested, the DCP said.

