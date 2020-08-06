Man arrested in Delhi for sexually assaulting minor girl

New Delhi, Aug 7 : A 33-year-old man has been arrested here for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old minor girl in Paschim Vihar area, the police said.

The man, identified as Krishna, also tried to kill the girl.

The victim has been admitted to AIIMS and her condition is said to be critical as she sustained multiple injuries on the body including the skull and stomach.

Delhi Police managed to arrest the accused within 48 hours of the crime.

“On Tuesday, a 12-year-old child was assaulted. A case under POCSO Act has been registered. We had immediately formed more than 20 teams under the supervision of DCP Outer Delhi,” Shalini Singh, Joint CP Western Range, said.

“During interrogation, Krishna corroborated the sequence of events which led to the assault on the child,” the police officer said.

“Krishna has four criminal cases against him including that of murder, attempt to murder, and burglary. Further investigation is on,” she added.

The girl was sexually and physically assaulted on Tuesday when she was alone in the house. Her parents — daily wage earners — were not at home when the incident happened.

“The situation of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and many fractures,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said after meeting the victim’s family at AIIMS on Thursday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.