UP: Man arrested for killing girlfriend’s minor brother

Muzaffarnagar: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s minor brother as he was opposed to their relationship, police said on Monday.

Amjad was arrested from Mandi village under Titawi Police Station in the district on Sunday, SHO Gurcharan Singh said.

According to police, 13-year-old Amir had seen the couple together and Amjad feared that he would tell his family about the relationship.

Amir had gone missing from his home on March 13 and his body was found from a field in the village on March 20, police said.

Amjad has confessed to the crime, Singh said.

Source: PTI

