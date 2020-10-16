Man beheaded near Paris, police kill suspect

The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

MansoorUpdated: 17th October 2020 1:26 am IST
Paris: A man was beheaded on Friday near Paris, and the French police shot dead a suspect shortly afterward, media reported.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, a man was beheaded near an educational facility at 5 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT), and the counter-terrorism department of the prosecutor’s office is investigating the incident.

The Parisien newspaper said that the victim was a teacher and the suspect was a parent of one of the students. The victim reportedly taught freedom of speech and showed cartoons depicting the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students.

According to BFMTV, citing the Elysee Palace, French President Emmanuel Macron is on his way to the Interior Ministry’s response center in Val-d’Oise following the incident.

Several high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister Jean Castex, have arrived at the site of the incident.

Source: ANI

