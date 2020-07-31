Man blackmailing Bollywood actor’s daughter arrested

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man has been held by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly blackmailing a star kid with her private pictures and videos. The victim, who is in her early twenties, is the daughter of a popular Bollywood actor.

“The accused had threatened to make the video public and was demanding money from her. She then lodged a complaint,” senior police inspector Chimaji Aadhav of Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XI told Mumbai Mirror.

The accused is reportedly a resident of Bandra’s Carter Road and his sister studied in the same college with the victim.

He had allegedly connected with the victim via Instagram and threatened her saying he was in possession of her private pictures and that he would leak the photos if she did not pay up.

He was subsequently arrested on Thursday, on charges of stalking, extortion and outraging the modesty of a woman.

Source: IANS