Man booked for thrashing 3-yr-old daughter in Telangana

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered and a search is on to nab the absconding man.

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 21st September 2021 2:04 pm IST
Man booked for thrashing 3-yr-old daughter in Telangana
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a man for allegedly thrashing his three-year-old daughter in Medak town, a video of which has gone viral.

After the video of the incident which took place on September 18 night started doing rounds on social media, the police on their own filed a case and launched a hunt to nab the girl’s father.

In the video, which was secretly filmed by some neighbours, the 32-year-old man, a municipal worker, is seen flogging his daughter with a rope for not having food even as his wife is seen smiling, police said on Tuesday.

MS Education Academy

Later, the accused is purportedly seen lifting the girl by her neck and throwing her on the ground.

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered and a search is on to nab the absconding man, they added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button