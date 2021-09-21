Man booked for thrashing 3-yr-old daughter in Telangana

Hyderabad: A case was registered against a man for allegedly thrashing his three-year-old daughter in Medak town, a video of which has gone viral.

After the video of the incident which took place on September 18 night started doing rounds on social media, the police on their own filed a case and launched a hunt to nab the girl’s father.

In the video, which was secretly filmed by some neighbours, the 32-year-old man, a municipal worker, is seen flogging his daughter with a rope for not having food even as his wife is seen smiling, police said on Tuesday.

Later, the accused is purportedly seen lifting the girl by her neck and throwing her on the ground.

A case under relevant IPC sections and Juvenile Justice Act was registered and a search is on to nab the absconding man, they added.