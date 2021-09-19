Man books entire Air India business class cabin to travel with dog

New Delhi: In a heartwarming sight of extreme love for pets, a man who had to travel from Mumbai to Chennai has booked the entire business class cabin of an Air India flight to travel with his pet dog.

Dog boarded Air India flight AI-671 early on Wednesday morning. The dogs owner spent Rs 2.4 lakhs for the two-hour long flight.

According to the information, the J-class cabin on Air India A320 aircraft has 12 seats. The owner of the pet dog got all these seats booked, so that he and his pet dog can travel with pleasure in the plane, Times Now reported. The average cost of a business class ticket from Mumbai to Chennai ranges from Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000. That is, that passenger paid 2 lakh 40 thousand rupees for 12 seats.

It should be noted that usually pets are not allowed to be carried along in planes. However, Air India allows pets to travel on its flights under certain conditions. For this an extra charge is levied from the passenger.

In case when a passenger travels with their pets in business class, the last row of the cabin is alloted. Last year between June and September, Air India flew about 2,000 pets on its domestic flights.