Man commits suicide as he missed wife in lockdown

Gonda: A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his room as he was missing his wife stuck at her parents’ place due to the lockdown, police said.

The incident took place in Radha Kund locality here on Wednesday, they said, adding the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Soni, 32.

As per information, Soni’s wife had gone to her parents’ place and was stuck there due to the lockdown and he was missing her due to which he committed suicide, Inspector Alok Rao said.

A probe is on in the mater, he said.

Source: PTI

