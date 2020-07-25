Man, cousin commit suicide in UP

Shahjahanpur: A 20-year-old man and his cousin committed suicide by hanging from a tree near Pankhakheda village, police said on Saturday.

Vipin and his cousin, Pooja (18), had gone missing from their houses on Friday, SP City Sanjay Kumar said.

According to villagers, both were in a relationship since the past two years but their families were against their marriage, the SP said, adding that their bodies were found hanging from a tree.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and an investigation is on, he added.

Source: PTI