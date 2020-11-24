Man found dead at his house, family alleges murder

Amethi: The body of a 32-year-old man was found on Tuesday at his house in Raniganj area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, police said.

The man, Ajay Agrahari, was found dead when police reached the house after being informed by his family members, Deputy SP Manoj Kumar Yadav said.

He said the family is alleging that he was murdered but they have not lodged any complaint in this regard.

The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death, the DSP said.

The family members were sleeping outside the house at the time of the incident. They alleged that someone came to the house from the entered the house through the roof and killed Agrahari, whose body had injury marks on the neck.

