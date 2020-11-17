Man found dead in Greater Noida flat

SameerPublished: 17th November 2020 12:00 pm IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Noida: A 42-year-old man was found dead in his apartment in Greater Noida on Monday in a suspected suicide case, police said.

The man was found hanging from a fan by his friend who had reached the flat in Supertech Czar, under Dadri police station limits, they said.

“The information about the death was received on emergency 112 service of the pooice. The friend had taken the man’s body to a hospital where he was confirmed dead,” a police spokesperson said.

Later, the wife of the deceased informed police that her husband was an alcoholic, he said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further details were awaited, the police said.

Source: PTI

READ:  Girl found dead in Kanpur was gangraped, lungs taken out: Police
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

SameerPublished: 17th November 2020 12:00 pm IST
Back to top button