Man found hanging in rented house in Delhi’s Mehrauli

New Delhi, Oct 17 : A 30-year-old man ended his life by allegedly hanging himself inside his rented house in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Singh.

According to police, Rajesh’s wife who came from shopping, saw her husband hanging from a ceiling fan and then informed the police. However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

“Rajesh was found hanging with a fan in his rented room at 67 C Church compound. He is from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and was alone at the time of the incident. His wife came from market and noticed her husband hanging following which she raised the alarm,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased was shifted to hospital but was declared brought dead.

According to police, Rajesh was a vegetable vendor but was out of work for some time.

“No foul play has been suspected so far and inquest proceeding has been initiated,” police added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.