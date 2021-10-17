Man gets 30 years in jail for gouging out wife’s eyes

Amman: A 31-year-old Jordanian man has been sentenced to thirty years in prison for gouging his wife’s eyes out in Jerash, the local media from the Middle-east reported on Saturday.

According to the Arabic daily Roya News, the man had committed the crime in November 2019. When the children heard their mother’s screams, they snatched away the knife away from their father.

It is reported that, when she lost consciousness, the culprit ran away from the house, presuming her to be dead and reported his crime to a neighbour.

According to the Jordanian Court of Cassation, the man underwent an examination by a psychiatrist, who confirmed that the culprit did not suffer from any mental or psychological diseases. Thus, it was decided that he was fully aware of the crime he was committing and as such he was convicted of attempted murder.