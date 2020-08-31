Man held for drowning his infant niece in the water drum

The accused told police that he was irritated by the infant

By Mansoor Published: 31st August 2020 6:31 pm IST
Mir Alam Tank

Aurangabad: A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra’s Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday.

The infant was found dead in the water drum at the residence of the accused, Krishna Shinde, in Zari Budruk village, an officer said.

During the investigation, Shinde told police that he was irritated by the crying of the infant, which disturbed his sleep, police inspector Jaywantrao Chavan said, adding that Shinde’s sister had come to the residence of her parents for delivery.

A case of murder has been registered by the police.

Source: PTI
READ:  India COVID-19: Fresh 61k cases takes the tally to 3.16M
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close