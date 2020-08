Man held for drowning his infant niece in the water drum

Aurangabad: A 19-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra’s Latur district for allegedly drowning his 13-day-old niece in a water drum, as he was irritated by her crying, police said on Monday.

The infant was found dead in the water drum at the residence of the accused, Krishna Shinde, in Zari Budruk village, an officer said.

During the investigation, Shinde told police that he was irritated by the crying of the infant, which disturbed his sleep, police inspector Jaywantrao Chavan said, adding that Shinde’s sister had come to the residence of her parents for delivery.

A case of murder has been registered by the police.

Source: PTI