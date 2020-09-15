Man held for killing homosexual partner

By Sameer Published: 15th September 2020 1:28 pm IST
crime

Mumbai: Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 46-year-old and burying his body in a forest in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday.

The victim, a resident of south Mumbai, was in a homosexual relationship with one of the accused, he said.

The victim had allegedly threatened to make intimate videos featuring him and one of the accused public, after the latter announced that he was getting married.

The victim went missing on August 26, the official said.

A case has been registered under the charges of murder and disappearance of evidence of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that the duo were arrested on Saturday.

Source: PTI
READ:  Months after Delhi violence, a continuing attempt to target dissenting voices
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close