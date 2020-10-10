Man held for raping woman in UP’s Bulandshahr

NehaPublished: 10th October 2020 10:05 pm IST
Bulandshahr: A man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman after giving her an intoxicating substance in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near a village in Ahmedgarh area here on Friday evening, they said.

Both the accused and the woman are from the same village, police said.

They said the accused had called the woman to a forested area near the village, and when she reached there he allegedly raped her after giving her an intoxicating substance.

When the woman regained consciousness, she reached her house and told her parents about the incident, who then approached police.

A case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, police said.

Source: PTI

