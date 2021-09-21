Man held for raping woman on promise of work in Mumbai

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 21st September 2021 7:43 pm IST
Girl gangraped by 7 minors in Jharkhand
(Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Jharkhand on the promise of getting her a job in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Bandra police last week, following which the accused identified as Raju was arrested, an official said.

According to the police, the victim had recently moved to the city from Jharkhand in search of work and was living with her sister in Nalasopara.

MS Education Academy

The victim was contacted by a woman, who asked her to meet the accused in Bandra, and she was taken to different places, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.

The victim subsequently approached the police and a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button