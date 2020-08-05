Man held for stabbing woman, her father-in-law in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 5 : A resident of Kundli in Sonepat district was arrested on charge of stabbing a young woman and her father-in-law in Gurugram’s Rajiv Nagar area, a police official said on Wednesday.

Accused Vivek Kumar was injured when he jumped off the third floor of a building while trying to escape after the crime. He was cornered by area residents and caught as he was unable to ran away due to his injuries.

Vivek was a classmate of the woman Sonu (name changed) in a Sonepat college in 2018.

After her marriage, he traced her to her in-laws house in the city and went there on Tuesday evening.

“Vivek asked her father-in-law to let him meet her once. As soon as Sonu came out, he took out a knife and stabbed her in the head and neck. He also stabbed her father-in- law as the latter intervened,” Jasveer Singh, SHO of Sector 14 police station, said.

“The accused fled and entered another building and jumped off the third floor after area residents cornered him. The accused was caught by them,” the SHO said.

Vivek was admitted in the Civil Hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The two victims were discharged from hospital.

