Man held with Rs 60 lakh at Nagpur railway station

By PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 22nd May 2021 7:47 pm IST
Representational Image

Nagpur: A man was held at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on Saturday allegedly with Rs 60 lakh unaccounted cash, an official said.

Shabbir Husain Hasan Ali Karanjawala (55), a resident of Bengali Panja here, had alighted from the New Delhi- Chennai Grand Trunk Express in the morning and a large bag he was carrying was checked on suspicion, the Railway Protection Force official said.

“The bag contained Rs 60 lakh cash which he claimed belonged to a firm based in Ganjakhet Chowk. We have handed over the cash to the Income Tax department for further probe,” he added.

