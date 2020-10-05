Man killed during scuffle in UP’s Budaun

Budaun: A 28-year-old man died during a scuffle with two men over payment of Rs 200 in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district, police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram, a resident of Leela Nagla village in Ushait area.

The victim’s brother Mithun, a labourer, had gone for work at the accused persons’ house on Sunday evening and after completing his work, he asked for Rs 200, following which an argument ensued between them, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Chauhan said.

The matter was resolved when villagers intervened in the matter but later in the night, the accused — Suresh and Subesh — went to Mithun’s house. The two men opened fire at him in which Mithun’s brother Vikram got injured, the ASP said.

Vikram was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

An FIR was registered against the accused and efforts were underway to nab the duo, police added.

Source: PTI