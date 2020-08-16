Man killed in hit-and-run accident in south Delhi

By News Desk 1 Published: 17th August 2020 4:20 am IST
Man killed in hit-and-run accident in south Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 : A 33-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a speeding vehicle in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police said on Sunday. The driver of the erring vehicle drove away after the accident.

“On August 14 night, an MLC was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding an accident near Jija Bai College. The injured, Farooq Ahmed, was got admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment on Saturday evening,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, south Delhi.

READ:  Delhi Police bust fake call centre racket

A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station. Later, Section 304 was added in the FIR after the victim’s death.

The bereaved family members staged a protest outside the police station and met senior police officers to demand strict action against the accused driver.

The police said it had scrutinised CCTV footage and got vital clues about the vehicle that sped away after hitting the victim, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“Multiple teams are working on the case,” the officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with CMs
Categories
Delhi
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close