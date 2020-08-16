Man killed in hit-and-run accident in south Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 16 : A 33-year-old man was killed when he was hit by a speeding vehicle in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, police said on Sunday. The driver of the erring vehicle drove away after the accident.

“On August 14 night, an MLC was received at Hauz Khas police station regarding an accident near Jija Bai College. The injured, Farooq Ahmed, was got admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he died during treatment on Saturday evening,” said Atul Thakur, DCP, south Delhi.

A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the IPC was registered at Hauz Khas police station. Later, Section 304 was added in the FIR after the victim’s death.

The bereaved family members staged a protest outside the police station and met senior police officers to demand strict action against the accused driver.

The police said it had scrutinised CCTV footage and got vital clues about the vehicle that sped away after hitting the victim, leaving him in a pool of blood.

“Multiple teams are working on the case,” the officer said.

