Man killed in Washington shooting, suspect in custody

Washington: A man was shot dead in downtown Washington D.C., police said, adding that a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 5 p.m. near the Chinatown area, Xinhua news agency quoted D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham as saying a news conference.

The suspect was hit once, either in the hand or arm, said Newsham.

The victim was shot multiple times and died later in a hospital. No officers were injured, and the suspect has injuries that are not life-threatening.

“(A) shooting in this area is very unusual; this is a very, very safe part of town. This was what appears to be a very brazen act by a violent offender,” Newsham said.

“Thankfully, our police officers were close enough to ensure that this person was quickly taken into custody.”

An investigation is still underway.