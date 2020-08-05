Man kills couple, consumes poison

New Delhi: A man in Delhi first killed his neighbours and then consumed poison to end his own life, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday in Narela area of Outer-North district. His victims were a couple, who died on the spot. The accused attacked them with a long knife. The reason of the attack, however, could not be ascertained.

“A PCR call was received at around 2.40 a.m. at Narela police station that one person has escaped with blood-stained clothes after killing a woman,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North Delhi.

he added.

According to the police, the accused, Mushtaq, a resident of Nai Basti area later consumed poison. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed.

“The police are investigating the matter. All possible angles are being looked into. The weapon of the offence has been recovered,” the officer said.

