Man mowed down by cluster bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 : A 40-year-old man died when a speeding cluster bus ran over him after ramming his motorcycle from behind in north east Delhis Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.

Police also claimed to have apprehended the driver who had initially managed to escape from the spot.

According to the police, the accident took place at around 9 p.m. on Saturday night when Rajkumar Sharma, a driver, was on his way home on his motorcycle. Just as Sharma reached the Seelampur flyover, that was inaugurated on Saturday, he took the slip road.

While entering the road below the flyover, a speeding cluster bus hit his bike from behind. Sharma was crushed under the wheels. The driver jumped out of the bus and managed to escape.

“The bus was ferrying passengers when the accident took place. Soon the local people informed the police. The body was later shifted to a hospital and Sharma’s family was informed,” said a senior police officer.

Sharma who was a resident of Sonia Vihar is survived by two sons and a wife.

