Man questioning AIMIM leaders over phone arrested for extortion bid

Hyderabad: Kalapather on Monday arrested Police Mohammed Imran of Kalapather area of Old City for allegedly making a bid extortion to the AIMIM corporator.

Inspector Kalapather police station, S Sudarshan said that Mohammed Imran aka Caller Imran has allegedly called a AIMIM corporator Ramnaspura division, Mohammed Khader in connection with the civic issues in the area. Later Imran allegedly went to the house of the corporator and demanded money upon which a case was registered against him.

The police on Monday arrested Mohammed Imran and sent him to judicial custody. “Imran has been making calls to several public representatives and now he has resorted to extortion, we have arrested him and are being produced before the court”said Inspector Kalapather Police station S Sudarshan.

In September too Imran was arrested by the Nampally police for allegedly making calls to AIMIM Yakutpura legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri.